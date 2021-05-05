Go to the main site
    Open Space at Kazinform platform to debate public transport issues

    5 May 2021, 21:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On May 6 at 11:00 a.m. the competition development and protection agency of Kazakhstan will hold an Open Space at the platform of Kazinform International News Agency to debate competition in passenger public transport sector, public transport pressing issues, etc.

    Chairman of the competition development and protection agency of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin, head of the republican association of taxi services of Kazakhstan Medet Kurmanov, Deputy Chairman of the Transport Committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ali Altay will address those gathered. Debates will be broadcast live.

    Significance of public transport in the urban transport system, share of state participation in the passenger transportation market and its implications for private carriers, availability of subsidies for socially significant routes, requirements for carriers and vehicles, Yandex, Hubert taxi aggregators and digital regulation will be discussed there.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Mass media Transport
