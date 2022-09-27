Go to the main site
    Open sky 2022 exercises kick off in Kazakhstan

    27 September 2022, 18:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The tactical command-and-staff training exercises Ashyk aspan 2022 (Open sky 2022) kicked off in Kazakhstan as part of the Aibalta 2022 strategic exercises, the Defense Ministry’s press service informs.

    The exercises are led by commander-in-chief of the air defense forces aviation major general Nurlan Ormanbetov. The exercises are held countrywide and aim at combat training in case of use of aerial weapon by a manoeuvre enemy. The exercises bring together 40 units of frontline, army and military transport aircrafts, air drones, forces and facilities of air defense troops. Drills will run until October 7 this year, it said in a statement.

    Photo: gov.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

