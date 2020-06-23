Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Open Skies Regime introduced in Uzbekistan’s international airports

23 June 2020, 19:47
Open Skies Regime introduced in Uzbekistan’s international airports

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - On June 19, 2020, the Resolution of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on additional measures to develop the tourism sector with strict observance of the requirements of the enhanced sanitary and epidemiological safety regime was adopted. Kazinform has learnt from UzA.

According to the document, open skies regime is introduced in Andijan, Bukhara and Urgench international airports, in accordance with international law, which provides for the abolition of restrictions on the number of flights and destinations, as well as provision of foreign passengers with fifth degree air freedom.

Guaranteed tourism fund will be created with the application of compensation requirements for $3 thousand in case of foreign tourists being infected with coronavirus infection during trips through the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan, organized by a tour operator – resident of the Republic of Uzbekistan in compliance with the requirements of «Uzbekistan. Safe Travel Guaranteed» system.


Transport   Uzbekistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi