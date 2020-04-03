Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    OPEC+ talks may be held next week, source says

    3 April 2020, 13:51

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM OPEC started preparations for negotiations within the OPEC+ framework, initiated by Saudi Arabia. The meeting may take place next week, a source taking part in the preparations told TASS.

    «The meeting may take place next week. We have started communicating with countries on this issue,» the source said, without specifying the format of negotiations.

    Earlier, Saudi Arabia called on to urgently convene a meeting of OPEC+ countries to discuss decisions on the oil market, TASS reports.

    Saudi Arabia’s statement followed negotiations between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. Trump believes that the largest oil powers should together find a way out of the crisis in the oil market. He proposed to reduce production by 10 mln barrels per day in order to offset decline in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    QazaqGaz to present its new gas industry development strategy
    Samruk Kazyna and CNPC to develop 4 large oil and gas projects
    OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d throughout 2024
    Popular
    1 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    2 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    3 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    4 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    5 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador