Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

OPEC+ producers agreed to slightly cut output for October

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 September 2022, 07:33
OPEC+ producers agreed to slightly cut output for October

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The world's biggest oil producers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known as OPEC+, agreed Monday to cut production by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October.

The 23 members of the group held the 32nd ministerial meeting via videoconference to discuss the production volume for October, Anadolu Agency reports.

The group pointed to the adverse impact of volatility and the decline in liquidity on the current oil market, and noted the need to support the stability and efficient functioning of the market.

OPEC+ expressed readiness to guide the market as «higher volatility and increased uncertainties require continuous assessment of market conditions.»

The group vowed to consider calling a ministerial meeting if needed to address market developments.

OPEC+ reduced daily crude oil production by approximately 10 million barrels in April 2020 due to the sharp decline in demand following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As global economies and oil demand started to recover, the group also began to ease these cuts incrementally from April 2021.

The next meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC members is scheduled for Oct. 5.


Photo: cloudfront-us-east-2.images.arcpublishing.com

Oil & Gas   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires