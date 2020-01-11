Go to the main site
    OPEC + ministerial meeting to be held on March 6 in Vienna

    11 January 2020, 17:02

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The 18th Meeting of JMMC will be held during the first week of March 2020 in Vienna, Austria, with an OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on the 6 March 2020, the official website of OPEC informs.

    According to the official website, an extraordinary meeting of OPEC member-states will take place on March 5, prior to the OPEC+ meeting.

    It was decided that 179th (Ordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference will be carried out on June 10 prior to OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting which will be held on 10 June 2020 in Vienna, Austria.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) mission is to coordinate and unify the petroleum policies of its Member Countries and ensure the stabilization of oil markets in order to secure an efficient, economic and regular supply of petroleum to consumers, a steady income to producers and a fair return on capital for those investing in the petroleum industry.

    Raushan Alzhanova

