OPEC + ministerial meeting to be held on March 6 in Vienna

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The 18th Meeting of JMMC will be held during the first week of March 2020 in Vienna, Austria, with an OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on the 6 March 2020, the official website of OPEC informs.

According to the official website, an extraordinary meeting of OPEC member-states will take place on March 5, prior to the OPEC+ meeting.

It was decided that 179th (Ordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference will be carried out on June 10 prior to OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting which will be held on 10 June 2020 in Vienna, Austria.

