    OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.81 a barrel Tuesday

    9 June 2021, 15:10

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $69.81 a barrel on Tuesday, 8th June, compared with $70.14 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

    The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela), WAM reports.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

