    OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.89 a barrel Monday

    3 November 2020, 19:10

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$35.89 a barrel on Monday, 2nd November 2020, compared with $36.50 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

    The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela), WAM reports.


