OPEC daily basket price stands at US$18.16 a barrel Friday

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 April 2020, 16:41
VIENNA. KAZINFORM The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$18.16 a barrel on Friday, 17th April, compared with US$17.73 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela), WAM reports.


