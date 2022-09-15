Go to the main site
    OPEC daily basket price stands at $97.66 a barrel Wednesday

    15 September 2022, 14:09

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$97.66 a barrel on Wednesday, 14th September, compared with $98.47 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

    The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basrah Medium (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela), WAM reports.

    Photo: wam.ae
    Oil & Gas World News
