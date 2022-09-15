Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
OPEC daily basket price stands at $97.66 a barrel Wednesday
15 September 2022, 14:09

OPEC daily basket price stands at $97.66 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA. KAZINFORM The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$97.66 a barrel on Wednesday, 14th September, compared with $98.47 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basrah Medium (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela), WAM reports.

Photo: wam.ae

Related news
Brazil oil output tops 4 mi barrels a day in September
U.S. CDC concerned for new Omicron subvariants
Egypt to host 24th meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Canada bans purchase, sale, transfer of handguns
Annual inflation up to 9.9% in the euro area, up to 10.9% in the EU
Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington
COVID-19 incidence down, Rt transmission no. steady
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive