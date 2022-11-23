Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

OPEC daily basket price stands at $86.20 a barrel Tuesday

23 November 2022, 19:14
OPEC daily basket price stands at $86.20 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA. KAZINFORM The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$86.20 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with US$84.18 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basrah Medium (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela), WAM reports.


Photo: Anadolu Agency

Теги:
Related news
Hundreds in search for missing after Indonesia earthquake
UN climate meet met with mixed reactions, hopes for next meet despite disappointment
Global economic growth to slow to 2.2 pct in 2023: OECD
Read also
Russia records 5,631 new daily COVID cases, 54 deaths — crisis center
Experimental Italian space capsule Mini-IRENE launched
UN climate meet met with mixed reactions, hopes for next meet despite disappointment
Covid-19 Brazil: new variant derived from Ômicron detected in SP
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattles northwestern Türkiye, injuring 22
Global economic growth to slow to 2.2 pct in 2023: OECD
Wednesday to be celebratory holiday for all employees, students in Saudi Arabia
S. Korea confirms 4th case of monkeypox: KDCA
News Partner
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Storm alert issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan
3 Middle Eastern leaders extend congratulations to President Tokayev on re-election
4 In contemplation of miracles: 'The Snow Queen' to be premiered at Astana Ballet
5 12 Kazakhstanis to vie in ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating events in Almaty

News

+7 701 759 90 19
© 2022 Kazinform
Яндекс.Метрика