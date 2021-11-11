Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
OPEC daily basket price stands at $83.69 a barrel Wednesday

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 November 2021, 22:20
VIENNA. KAZINFORM The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$83.69 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with US$82.64 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela), WAM reports.


