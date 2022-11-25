Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.52 a barrel Thursday

25 November 2022, 20:18
OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.52 a barrel Thursday

VIENNA. KAZINFORM The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$81.52 a barrel on Thursday, compared with US$85.19 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basrah Medium (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela), WAM reports.

Фото: all-events.ru


Теги:
Read also
Death toll of earthquake in Indonesia rises to 310, 24 missing
Russia records 5,992 daily COVID cases, 56 deaths — crisis center
UAE is a leader in renewable energy: EIC report
Russian health ministry’s chief infectionist sees possibility of new COVID-19 wave
10 killed, 9 injured in apartment fire in northwest China
Severe COVID-19 cases on rise in Brazil
Japan gov’t domestic travel discount program to continue next year
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases over 50,000 amid winter virus wave fears
News Partner
Popular
1 State Counsellor Erlan Karin chairs State Symbols Commission meeting
2 Storm alert in place across 14 regions of Kazakhstan
3 Kazakhstan to inaugurate 11 special educational needs consultations next year
4 Kazakh Ambassador presents credential to Uzbek President
5 Kazakhstan reports record high harvest in 10 yrs

News