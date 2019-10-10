Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
OPEC daily basket price rises to US$58.65 a barrel Wednesday

10 October 2019, 19:25
VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$58.65 a barrel on Wednesday, 9th October compared with $58.53 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Source: WAM

