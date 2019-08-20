Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    OPEC+ countries reduce oil output by 159% in July — source

    20 August 2019, 14:06

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM OPEC+ countries participating in the Vienna Agreement on the reduction of oil production fulfilled the terms of the agreement by 159% in July 2019, a source told TASS after the meeting in absentia of the OPEC+ technical committee.

    «Thepercentage of fulfillment of the agreement in July is 159%,» the sourcesaid.

    At the sametime, OPEC countries complied with an agreement to reduce production by 156%,and non-OPEC countries by 166%, the source added. Thus, in July the agreementcountries reduced production against October 2018, taken as the base level, by1.9 mln barrels per day instead of the planned 1.2 mln barrels per day, TASS reports.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Oil & Gas World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    3 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar