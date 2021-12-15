Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Only together we can build effective state and just society – Head of State

    15 December 2021, 17:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Only together we can build an effective state and just society, believes President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing the solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, the Head of State said that only together we can build an effective state and just society and ensure gradual growth in prosperity of all citizens.

    The President is also adamant that only together we can strengthen our sovereignty and Kazakhstan’s prestige in the rapidly changing world.

    At the event President Tokayev also commended Kazakhstan’s tremendous achievements in the development of regions, transport infrastructure and social spheres.

    He also added that Kazakhstan has attracted over $370 billion of foreign direct investment.

    The solemn event with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence was held in the Kazakh capital. Kazakhstan celebrates its Independence Day for the 30th time this year.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea