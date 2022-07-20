Only one COVID vaccine available in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of public health office of Nur-Sultan city Timur Muratov revealed there is only one COVID vaccine available for vaccination in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Presently, only one vaccine is available for vaccination and revaccination purposes [in Nur-Sultan] Chinese-developed Sinopharm. There are some 214,000 doses available, that is enough,» said Muratov answering the questions of journalists at the Wednesday press briefing.

At the press briefing it was revealed that 1,475 people were treated for COVID-19 in the city, including 202 children and 79 pregnant women.

Muratov also urged the residents of the city to get vaccinated as it is the only safe option to protect oneself and others from the virus.

Recall that the Kazakh capital documented 3,970 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past two weeks.



