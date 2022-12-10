Go to the main site
    Only 59% fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kostanay region

    10 December 2022, 10:38

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – In the past week Kostanay region reported 22 new cases of the coronavirus infection. It documented 17 COVID-19 cases the week before. The region observed a 1.2fold increase in COVID-19 incidence in the past couple of weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Six new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in the region in the past day.

    363,772 people in Kostanay region were vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines and 352,009 people (or 59,1%) were administered the second dose of anti-COVID vaccines. 196,295 people got boosted against COVID-19.

    According to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control office, the epidemiological situation in the region is quite stable. Kostanay region added 103 COVID-19 cases in October, 48 COVID-19 cases in November. December saw a slight increase in COVID-19 cases with 17 new cases reported two weeks ago and 22 cases documented a week ago.

    Deputy head of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control office Gulim Dossumova reminds that the only way to protect oneself from the coronavirus infection is to get vaccinated and boosted. To this end, the region has enough doses of anti-COVID vaccines in stock.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

