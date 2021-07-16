Go to the main site
    Only 22.4% of Kazakh capital population developed immunity against COVID-19

    16 July 2021, 13:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Only 22.4% of the Kazakh capital city population have developed immunity against COVID-19,» chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova told a breifing.

    As stated there as of today, only 22.4% of the city population have developed immunity against coronavirus (15.8% got vaccinated, 6.6% of locals recovered from COVID-19). She added that vaccination rate has increased, some 5,000-8,000 people are vaccinated daily.

    The mass vaccination in May helped decrease morbidity rate by 31% against April, by 10% in June against May despite the spike in coronavirus cases. The high-level incidence rate in May hit 991.8, 857.3 in June.

    She also stressed that vaccination is the main way to curb coronavirus spread and ease quarantine restrictions in the city.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Healthcare
