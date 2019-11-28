Go to the main site
    Online studying of Kazakh language to be launched in 11 countries

    28 November 2019, 14:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dauren Abayev Minister for Information and Public Development has informed on «Qasterly qalam» project, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «There will be launched «Qasterly qalam» project on online studying of the Kazakh language. It is planned to launch 31 online classes on Kazakh language study in 11 countries of the world. The operation center will be located in Nur-Sultan. The project will contribute to strengthening ties with our compatriots with Kazakh society», said the Minister at the international roundtable «Otandastar» (fellow nationals) in Nur-Sultan.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of Information and Communications
