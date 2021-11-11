Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Online session of CIS Heads of Government Council scheduled for Nov 12

    11 November 2021, 12:42

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - A regular session of the Heads of Government Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States will take place on 12 November using videoconference technologies, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee told BelTA.

    The heads of government will exchange opinions about topical matters of economic interaction within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States. They will discuss the reclamation of territories affected by uranium mining and will discuss the development of railway transport.

    Apart from that, a resolution on the head of the committee on affairs of peacekeeping soldiers under the CIS Heads of Government Council will be passed. The date and the venue of the next session of the CIS Heads of Government Council will be determined.

    Documents will be signed to regulate interaction of the CIS states in matters concerning copyright and allied rights in information and telecommunication networks, innovation cooperation.

    A draft plan of events to arrange a Year of Popular Art and Cultural Legacy in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2022 is supposed to be adopted as well, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan CIS
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued