Online meeting on IX Civil Forum holding held

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An online meeting on organizing and holding the IX Civil Forum took place today, the city administration’s press service informs.

Head of the internal policy department Talgat Rakhmanberdi and representatives of NGOs took part in it.

Those attending debated a number of issues, some of them will be included into the forum’s agenda.

The 1st forum was held in 2003. It gave a start to forming system-based mechanisms of cooperation of civil society institutions and state bodies. In accordance with 2016-2020 national plan for the development of NGOs and Government cooperation, the Civil Forum is held once in two years.



