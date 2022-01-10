Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Online meeting of CSTO Heads of State to take place today

    10 January 2022, 10:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An online meeting of the Heads of the CSTO member States is to take place today, January 10, Kazinform cites Khabar 24.

    Earlier the press service of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia which chairs the CSTO this year informed that preparations were underway to hold the meeting via videoconferencing.

    The meeting’s primarily focus will be the situation in Kazakhstan, where the CSTO forces were deployed to protect strategic facilities until the situation is fully stabilized.

    Notably, the Kazakh President suggested holding a CSTO meeting online.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    CSTO Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued