Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Online meeting of CSTO Heads of State to take place today

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 January 2022, 10:10
Online meeting of CSTO Heads of State to take place today

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An online meeting of the Heads of the CSTO member States is to take place today, January 10, Kazinform cites Khabar 24.

Earlier the press service of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia which chairs the CSTO this year informed that preparations were underway to hold the meeting via videoconferencing.

The meeting’s primarily focus will be the situation in Kazakhstan, where the CSTO forces were deployed to protect strategic facilities until the situation is fully stabilized.

Notably, the Kazakh President suggested holding a CSTO meeting online.


CSTO   Kazakhstan  
News Partner
