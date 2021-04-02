Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Online forum debates Kazakh-Czech trade economic cooperation development

    2 April 2021, 09:50

    NUR-SULTAN-PRAGUE. KAZINFORM An online session organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Czech Republic and QazTrade JSC took place on April 1 to discuss trade and economic ties development between the two nations.

    The Investments Committee of the Kazakh MFA, Kazakh Invest JSC, CzechTrade Agency, representatives of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry, Energy Ministry, Trade and Integration Ministry took part in it.

    The trade turnover between the two nations in 2020 hit USD 352.7 mln. The main sectors in mutual trade are machine building, chemical, food, processing industries.

    Those attending proposed plans and approaches for realization of new innovation and industrial projects, and attraction of foreign investments in Kazakhstan. The parties shared information on projects realized in various spheres, opportunities for the development of economic relations.

    Following the forum the sides outlined certain measures to increase mutual trade and attracting of foreign investments in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opened in Serbia’s Zlatibor Region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays