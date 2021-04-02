Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Online forum debates Kazakh-Czech trade economic cooperation development

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 April 2021, 09:50
Online forum debates Kazakh-Czech trade economic cooperation development

NUR-SULTAN-PRAGUE. KAZINFORM An online session organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Czech Republic and QazTrade JSC took place on April 1 to discuss trade and economic ties development between the two nations.

The Investments Committee of the Kazakh MFA, Kazakh Invest JSC, CzechTrade Agency, representatives of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry, Energy Ministry, Trade and Integration Ministry took part in it.

photo

The trade turnover between the two nations in 2020 hit USD 352.7 mln. The main sectors in mutual trade are machine building, chemical, food, processing industries.

Those attending proposed plans and approaches for realization of new innovation and industrial projects, and attraction of foreign investments in Kazakhstan. The parties shared information on projects realized in various spheres, opportunities for the development of economic relations.

Following the forum the sides outlined certain measures to increase mutual trade and attracting of foreign investments in Kazakhstan.

photo


Foreign policy    Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region