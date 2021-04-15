Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Online conf celebrates 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan Independence

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 April 2021, 18:16
PRAGUE. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Czech Republic jointly with the National Academic Library (Nur-Sultan) organized an online conference dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan Independence. It brought together representatives of scientific and expert circles, representatives of the local mass media.

Kazakh diplomats told about the key achievements of the country’s political and socioeconomic development over the years of Independence and reforms aimed at raising people’s confidence in the state.

Czech economist Yan Stolar highlighted that Kazakhstan’s positive economic changes is the true story of success. «The country’s economic growth is impressive. The country embarked on a new level of its development and reached new heights. Despite the pandemic outbreak Kazakhstan has clear-cut and well-thought strategic development plan until 2025. I am sure Kazakhstan has great future,» he added.

Those attending focused on the history of Kazakhstan statehood, development of friendly relations between two nations, development of some economic industries and participation of large companies in infrastructure projects. They also debated prospects for the development of trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

Foreign policy    30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
