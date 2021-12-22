Online classes of Kazakh language run in 12 countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In 2021, the Otandastar Foundation has opened 31 online Kazakh language classes in 12 countries with the support of the Information and Social Development and Foreign Ministries, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the classes have been conducted in the format of speaking club from August through December.

A total of 780 online classes with the participation of 1,391 reps of Kazakh diasporas in Turkey, Russia, the USA, Great Britain, Belgium, Germany, France, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Mongolia, and Belarus with 366 receiving certificates have taken place.

30 online classes for studying the Kazakh language are available on YouTube.

This year, more measures aiming at strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties with ethnic Kazakhs as well as promoting the cultural heritage of the Kazakh people have been implemented, including the opening of the cultural and business house Abai üiı in the Kyrgyz capital.

The Malyi kurultai of Kazakhs (Small Meeting) took place this September in Istanbul to celebrate the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.

Also, two memos of cooperation with the Kazakh-German Friendship Society and Association of Kazakhs in Japan were signed.

In order o develop and expand the cultural and humanitarian, business ties, and constructive cooperation with Kazakh cultural centers, Kazakh communities, foreign facilities of Kazakhstan abroad 15 events, 20 meetings, four conferences, and four online and offline projects bringing together over 4,500 fellow countrymen from 20 countries were carried out.



