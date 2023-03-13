Ongoing political reforms discussed in Kazakhstan and beyond – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Ambitious reforms taking place in Kazakhstan are discussed not only in the country, but beyond, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Monday, Kazinform cites the Akorda’s press service.

At the meeting with the Kazakh Prime Minister, heads of government agencies and akims of regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent at the start of the week, the President noted the country is witnessing all-encompassing political modernization.

According to the Head of State, the focal points of the ongoing modernization were highlighted in the recent state-of-the-nation address last March. This past year saw some of those reforms come to fruition, including several stages of political reforms to bring the government institutions in sync with the new requirements, the establishment of the Ulttyq Qurultai, the new ways of Nauryz celebration and the revival of the Republic Day.

President Tokayev continued by noting that the ongoing reforms taking place in Kazakhstan are discussed not only in, but also outside Kazakhstan.

In his words, the upcoming elections to the Majilis and maslikhats slated for this Sunday (March 19) will put the final touches to the renewal of Kazakhstani government institutions.



