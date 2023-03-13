Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Ongoing political reforms discussed in Kazakhstan and beyond – President

13 March 2023, 16:23
Ongoing political reforms discussed in Kazakhstan and beyond – President Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Ambitious reforms taking place in Kazakhstan are discussed not only in the country, but beyond, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Monday, Kazinform cites the Akorda’s press service.

At the meeting with the Kazakh Prime Minister, heads of government agencies and akims of regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent at the start of the week, the President noted the country is witnessing all-encompassing political modernization.

According to the Head of State, the focal points of the ongoing modernization were highlighted in the recent state-of-the-nation address last March. This past year saw some of those reforms come to fruition, including several stages of political reforms to bring the government institutions in sync with the new requirements, the establishment of the Ulttyq Qurultai, the new ways of Nauryz celebration and the revival of the Republic Day.

President Tokayev continued by noting that the ongoing reforms taking place in Kazakhstan are discussed not only in, but also outside Kazakhstan.

In his words, the upcoming elections to the Majilis and maslikhats slated for this Sunday (March 19) will put the final touches to the renewal of Kazakhstani government institutions.


Related news
New Energy Minister named in Kazakhstan
MEP shares his backing for political reforms in Kazakhstan
World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on Nauryz holiday
Теги:
Read also
New Energy Minister named in Kazakhstan
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News