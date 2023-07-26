Go to the main site
    One-year-old boy hospitalized after falling out of window in Balkhash

    26 July 2023, 18:10

    BALKHASH. KAZINFORM – A boy, born in 2022, fell from a window of the 5-storey residential building in district 6 in Balkhash city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

    A one-year-old boy left unattended fell from a 2nd floor window of the 5-storey residential building in district 6 in Balkhash city on July 26. The boy was rushed to the hospital, said the ministry in a statement.

    Earlier it was reported a 3-year-old girl fell from a fourth-floor window in Kosshy, Akmola region.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

