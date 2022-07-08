One worker injured in TCO oilfield blast in intensive care unit

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Chief of Atyrau region’s healthcare department Askhan Baiduvaliyev informed mass media about the condition of three workers injured as a result of the Tengiz oilfield blast, Kazinform reports.

According to him, one of the injured men is in the intensive care unit of a regional hospital, where he has undergone surgery.

«The patient born in 1996 is a native of Kurmangazy district of Atyrau region. He got multiple internal injuries, several ribs were also broken. His condition is estimated as critical. The second worker born in 1998 was psychologically assisted since he had been in a state of shock. As for the third man, he had been transported to the Zhylyoi district hospital. Later he was discharged. He underwent a CAT scan, an X-ray, and his condition is assessed as satisfactory. Only soft tissue bruises were recorded,» Askhan Baiduvaliyev said on Thursday.

Earlier Kazinform reported that families of the blast victims and those injured would get compensation.

The tragedy occurred on July 6 at the Tengiz oil deposit. Two workers died and three more were injured.

TCO press service confirmed that a flange connection failure had caused the blast. All the workers were from contracting organizations. A special commission was established to investigate the incident.