Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

One Web satellites to be launched from Baikonur on March 21

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
19 March 2020, 11:14
One Web satellites to be launched from Baikonur on March 21

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - Preparations for the launch of a new batch of communications satellites of the British company OneWeb are nearing completion, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On March 18, 2020, the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with Frigate booster and OneWeb satellites was installed on the launch pad of platform No. 31 of the Baikonur Spaceport. Specialists have begun prelaunch preparations, the press service of Roscosmos reported.

photo

Launching of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier vehicle with Frigate booster and 34 OneWeb satellites is scheduled for March 21, 2020.

As we reported, the satellites were delivered to Baikonur at the end of February 2020. OneWeb low-orbit spacecraft are designed to provide terrestrial consumers with high-speed Internet directly via satellite. The orbital constellation will consist of 18 planes with 36 satellites in each. In total, the company intends to deploy about 600 satellites in low Earth orbit and begin their commercial use in 2020.

It bears to remind that the first six OneWeb satellites were launched from the Guiana Space Center using the Soyuz-ST-B carrier vehicle on February 28, 2019. The second batch of 34 satellites was launched on February 7, 2020 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.




Baikonur   Baikonur space center  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10