Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
One-third of mothers of many children live in Turkistan region – President
27 September 2022, 13:09

One-third of mothers of many children live in Turkistan region – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «We will continue assisting mothers of many children,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting with the residents of Turkistan region, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«As is known, one-third of mothers of many children live in Turkistan region, and this initiative is of utmost importance,» the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also raised the issue of all-round support of the youth.

«The young people of the country will be issued micro-loans at 2.5% to implement their business ideas,» he noted and expressed confidence that this measure will help them start their own business.

«In one word, the state will continue assisting elder generation, mothers and younger generation,» he stressed.


Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
Fate of our sovereign state is in hands of every citizen – President
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive