Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    One third of annual passenger transportations falls on summer period – KTZ

    21 July 2023, 17:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM From June 1 through July 20, Kazakhstan Railways JSC transported more than 2.1 million passengers, Kazinform learned from the company’s official website.

    The company observes the biggest demand for passenger transportations in summer period, which accounts for 32% of the total share of the annual passenger turnover.

    Last year, the company transported some 13.9 million passengers, while in summer period, the company transported 4.4 million people (more than one million passengers per month).

    The share of transportations in autumn period is 23% or 3.3 million passengers, in winter – 20% or 2.8 million passengers, in spring– 25% or 3.4 million passengers.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    KazakhstanTemirZholy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people