Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

One tested positive upon arrival in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 March 2021, 11:58
One tested positive upon arrival in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 27 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on March 9 from the UAE, Egypt, Maldives, Turkey, South Korea, Spain, Germany, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

274 out of 3,279 air passengers arrived without COVID-19 tests. All of them were taken to quarantine centres to pass PCR tests.

As of March 8, a passenger arrived in Nur-Sultan from Minsk without PCR test results was tested positive for COVID-19.


Coronavirus   Transport   Tourism   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region