    One shop heist every 9 mins in Italy, north worst hit

    28 May 2023, 15:13

    ROME. KAZINFORM - A robbery is committed in a shop, store or supermarket every nine minutes in Italy and the north of the country is the worst affected, research group CGIA of Mestre reported Saturday, ANSA reports.

    The provinces where shopkeepers and artisans are under the highest threat from stick-ups are all in the north, CGIA said: Milan, Parma, Bologna, Rimini, Imperia, Florence and Turin, in that order of danger.

    At a national level, three out of four perps are never caught, said the thinktank.
    The highest robbery rate of all was in Milan, the business capital of the north.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
