One person in serious condition after plane incident in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Seven people were injured when an An-2 plane hit the ground during takeoff in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Magadan on Thursday, a Russian emergencies ministry spokesperson told TASS.

On Thursday morning, a plane with three crew members and 11 passengers on board crash-landed immediately after takeoff from the Magadan-13 airport. According to preliminary information from rescuers, the aircraft fell from the altitude of about 10 meters. Weather conditions were favorable at the moment of the incident.

«In total, there were 12 passengers and two crew members on board. They left the aircraft on their own. According to preliminary estimates, 7 people were injured,» the source said, adding that the aircraft was privately owned.

The spokesperson said local rescuers were alerted about the mishap at 2:45 Moscow time. A total of 48 people and 15 vehicles are working at the scene.

A man who was onboard the An-2 plane that hit the ground during takeoff in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Magadan is currently in serious condition, the regional health authority’s press service told TASS.

«There are no deaths, no children on board <...>, but one person was seriously injured and is now being treated in a shock ward,» a spokesperson said.

According to regional authorities, the plane was owned by a local company and was transporting its employees.

Experts are currently examining the plane’s technical condition and possible causes of the incident.

An emergencies source told TASS that the plane «failed to gain the altitude required for further takeoff.»

«The pilot landed the plane on its belly beyond the runway. The An-2 plane suffered no major external damage,» the source said.

The Magadan-13 airport opened in 1940. It has an unpaved 1,450-meter runway and services local and charter flights.



