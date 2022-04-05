Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
One person dies of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 April 2022, 11:18
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One lethal case of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Eleven people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia was recorded in Kazakhstan.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has documented a total of 88,705 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 82,345 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,353 people nationwide.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 15 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,214 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,108 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


