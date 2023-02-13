One of the founders of Kazakhstan’s geologic exploration dies at age 86

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the founders of Kazakhstan’s geologic exploration, Professor Ural Akchulakov died at the age of 86, Kazinform reports citing the Energy Ministry’s press service. Ural Akchulakov is the father of Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov.

Ural Akchulakov was born in today’s Atyrau in 1936. He is a unique scientist, founder of Kazakhstan’s exploration activities, and full-fledged member of the Kazakh Mineral Resources Academy. In 1958 graduated from the Gubkin Moscow Oil Institute.

He authored over 170 paper works, as well as the Oil Encyclopedia of Kazakhstan. Pioneered some oil and gas deposits such as the Porpva, Martyshi, Kamyshitovyi, Zhetybai, Uzen, Tasbulat, Kenkiyak, Urikhtau, Karachanganak, etc.

Photo: novoetv.kz