Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

One of the founders of Kazakhstan’s geologic exploration dies at age 86

13 February 2023, 11:27
One of the founders of Kazakhstan’s geologic exploration dies at age 86

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the founders of Kazakhstan’s geologic exploration, Professor Ural Akchulakov died at the age of 86, Kazinform reports citing the Energy Ministry’s press service. Ural Akchulakov is the father of Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov.

Ural Akchulakov was born in today’s Atyrau in 1936. He is a unique scientist, founder of Kazakhstan’s exploration activities, and full-fledged member of the Kazakh Mineral Resources Academy. In 1958 graduated from the Gubkin Moscow Oil Institute.

He authored over 170 paper works, as well as the Oil Encyclopedia of Kazakhstan. Pioneered some oil and gas deposits such as the Porpva, Martyshi, Kamyshitovyi, Zhetybai, Uzen, Tasbulat, Kenkiyak, Urikhtau, Karachanganak, etc.

Photo: novoetv.kz


Related news
Latest report reveals new data and trends on families in Kazakhstan
Working 4-day week boosts improvements, benefits: Report
Теги:
Read also
Working 4-day week boosts improvements, benefits: Report
Study reveals impact of COVID-19 pandemic on child abuse and parental treatment
Dubai to host first specialised stem cell congress
International Day of Women and Girls in Science: Kazakhstan’s perspective
Chinese scientists develop new treatment strategy for nasopharyngeal carcinoma
Kazakh universities to accept Kazakh students studying in quake-hit Türkiye
New research reveals global dangers of glacial flooding
12 branches of foreign universities set to open in Kazakhstan by 2029
News Partner
Popular
1 Secretary Blinken to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India
2 Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
3 Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
4 Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
5 1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

News