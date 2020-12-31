Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

One of the Amman streets named after Abai

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 December 2020, 09:05
One of the Amman streets named after Abai

AMMA. KAZINFORM One of the streets in Amman named after Abai was solemnly opened on December 30.

The Kazakh Embassy in Jordan held a series of cultural events honoring the 175 th anniversary of great Kazakh poet and enlightener Abai. An opening ceremony of the Abai Street concluded the festive events.

Addressing those present Kazakh Ambassador Aidarbek Tumatov noted that naming one of the central streets in the capital city of Jordan once again proves friendly relations between the two nations, and high level of cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Amman.

In May 2010 one of the central streets in Amman was named after First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. In December 18 a solemn opening of Astana Street took place there.

Notably, there are Amman and King Hussein bin Talal Streets in Nur-Sultan.


Foreign policy    Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros