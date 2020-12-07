Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
One of N Kazakhstan district centres once again put under quarantine

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 December 2020, 10:50
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM One of the district centres in North Kazakhstan is once again placed under quarantine due to a surge in coronavirus infections.

The sanitary and epidemiological safety department of the region confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases in Yavlenka village grew by 1.6 times from 250 to 406 within a week. Seven cases were detected at secondary school #1.

People are recommended to stay at home but for going to health facilities, pharmacy or grocery. Entry and exit restrictions are extended.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region  
