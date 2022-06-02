Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
One more rehabilitation centre for disabled kids opens doors in Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 June 2022, 10:44
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM An outpatient rehabilitation centre for disabled kids opened its doors at the maternity and childhood protection centre in Aktobe, Kazinform reports.

The Qamqorlyq centre treats children aged 3 and older suffering from cerebral palsy, Down’s syndrome, hydrocephaly, central nervous system congenital anomalies, and provides rehabilitation after cardiac, neuro-surgical, traumatological and orthopaedic surgeries. The outpatient treatment lasts for 21 days. Some 600 children may get annually rehabilitation course at the centre free of charge.

The rehabilitation centre was opened under the Roadmap aimed at improving rehabilitation services for children with disabilities. The Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan and Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund funded the purchase of the equipment needed for the centre.

As of today, there are 4,500 kids with special needs in the region.

«Construction of two more rehabilitation centres will start this year in the region. Besides, a kindergarten for kids having mental health issues will be built in the city,» deputy Governor of Aktobe region Bulbul Yeleussinova said.


