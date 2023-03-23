Go to the main site
    One more quake rocks Tajikistan

    23 March 2023, 11:11

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – One more quake measuring 4.4 on the MPV scale was recorded in Tajikistan, Kazinform reports.

    The epicenter of the quake was located in the territory of Tajikistan, 727 km southwest of Almaty city.

    It was reported at a depth of 10 km at 9:50 am Almaty time.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that the Kazakh cities of Taraz and Shymkent as well as Turkistan region had felt tremors measuring 2-3 on the MPV scale of the quake centered in Tajikistan.

    A series of earthquakes hit not only Tajikistan, but also several cities in Uzbekistan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

