Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    One more person in Kazakhstan recovers from COVID-19

    31 March 2020, 12:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more person recovered from new coronavirus in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    Saule, Kisikova, Head of Public Healthcare Department of Nur-Sultan, broke the news during an online briefing on Tuesday.

    In total, 15 people recovered from COVID-19 in the Kazakh capital. Seven more people recovered across Kazakhstan.

    As of today Kazakhstan has confirmed 325 coronavirus cases. Of 325, 175 cases were detected in Nur-Sultan city, 82 – in Almaty city, 13 – in Karaganda region, 13 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 2 - in Shymkent city, 2 – in East Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Almaty region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in North Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, and 2 – in West Kazakhstan region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year