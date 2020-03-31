Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

One more person in Kazakhstan recovers from COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 March 2020, 12:17
One more person in Kazakhstan recovers from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more person recovered from new coronavirus in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

Saule, Kisikova, Head of Public Healthcare Department of Nur-Sultan, broke the news during an online briefing on Tuesday.

In total, 15 people recovered from COVID-19 in the Kazakh capital. Seven more people recovered across Kazakhstan.

As of today Kazakhstan has confirmed 325 coronavirus cases. Of 325, 175 cases were detected in Nur-Sultan city, 82 – in Almaty city, 13 – in Karaganda region, 13 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 2 - in Shymkent city, 2 – in East Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Almaty region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in North Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, and 2 – in West Kazakhstan region.
Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek