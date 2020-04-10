Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    One more patient recovers from Covid-19 in Kazakh capital

    10 April 2020, 19:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more person has recovered from the coronavirus infection in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The total number of people who fully recovered from the Covid-19 stands at 64 people, including 31 in Nur-Sultan city, 28 in Almaty city, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 1 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in North Kazakhstan region.

    It bears to remind that the coronavirus infection claimed lives of 9 people in Kazakhstan.

    The number of the people infected with the coronavirus infection has reached 802 across the country.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year