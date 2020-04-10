Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
One more patient recovers from Covid-19 in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 April 2020, 19:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more person has recovered from the coronavirus infection in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The total number of people who fully recovered from the Covid-19 stands at 64 people, including 31 in Nur-Sultan city, 28 in Almaty city, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 1 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in North Kazakhstan region.

It bears to remind that the coronavirus infection claimed lives of 9 people in Kazakhstan.

The number of the people infected with the coronavirus infection has reached 802 across the country.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
